35 missing Ohio children recovered during month-long operation, 5 still missing

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a month-long operation between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing Ohio children.
U.S. Marshals Service logo.(KOLO)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WVLT/WOIO) -According to the U.S. Marshals Service, a month-long operation between local and federal law enforcement agencies resulted in the recovery of nearly three dozen missing Ohio children.

WOIO reported, 20 percent of the 35 missing and endangered children between the ages of 13 and 18 recovered during Operation Safety Net were tied to human trafficking.

The children found were located in Cleveland, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus and Miami, Fla.

40 cases of missing children were referred to the operation. Officials reported only five cases remain open.

The five cases that remain open include:

Ja-Niya Scott-Lee:

  • Reported missing on Aug. 23 from Cleveland, believed to be in Euclid
  • 16 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds

Leantwana Bates:

  • Reported missing on April 18 from Youngstown, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland
  • 17 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 135 pounds

Yalonda Bates:

  • Reported missing on April 18 from Youngstown, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland
  • 15 years old
  • 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds

Alicia Jackson:

  • Reported missing from Berea, believed to be near the East side of Cleveland, possibly near the Glenville neighborhood
  • 16 years old

Issac Ortiz:

  • Reported missing from Lorain, believed to be near the West side of Cleveland
  • 16 years old

WOIO reported, the U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has established a permanent Missing Child Unity, which will serve 40 counties in Ohio to focus on missing, abused and trafficked youth.

“This was new, uncharted territory, and the first time we conducted an operation like this,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “I am very proud of our law enforcement, community and media partners who worked tirelessly to bring our missing and most vulnerable children to safety. The establishment of a permanent unit in Northern Ohio will ensure that our most vulnerable missing children will continue to be found and brought to safety.”

Along with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Cleveland, East Cleveland and Newburgh Heights assisted in the operation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WOIO. All rights reserved.

