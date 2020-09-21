Advertisement

$7M grant set for rail-to-port project in Tennessee

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A $7 million federal grant will help fund a project to connect a northwest Tennessee port to a railroad line, as officials seek to boost the rural economy of the region.

Tennessee’s Department of Economic and Community Development said the U.S. Department of Transportation grant will go towards the construction of 5.5 miles (9 kilometers) of rail to connect the TennKen Railroad to the Port of Cates Landing and an industrial park in Lake County.

The project will provide rail, truck and barge access to the Tiptonville port and Lake County Industrial Park. State officials say the project will help northwest Tennessee lure investment from companies considering projects requiring rail access in Lake County, which has been designated a distressed county.

Distressed counties rank among the nation’s 10% most economically troubled counties as defined by the Appalachian Regional Commission, officials said.

The port is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Memphis.

