An Eastern Kentucky community mourns the loss of a 15-year-old in fatal ATV accident

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school football season has just started, but one Southern Kentucky school is already dealing with a huge loss.

On Saturday Kole Robinson and his brother, Konar Robinson, were riding an ATV when they hit a tree on High Moore road.

18-year-old Konar Robinson was seriously injured and Kole died.

“You know I’ve never dealt with this in my 31 year coaching career," said North Laurel High School Football Coach Chris Larkey.

Both Konar and Kole Robinson played football at Laurel County High school. Kole was a starter for Laurel County’s High School’s football team. His coach, Larkey, says “Kole Robinson was the kind of kid anyone would want to coach.”

“Him and his brother, Kole they played together Friday night. Both played. It’s just something you never get prepared for," said Larkey.

Little did they know the next night everything would change.

“If the kids grow up to be like that, that’s awesome, because he was such a good kid. Talk to you, It’s just awful. Terrible,” said Larkey.

Konar is at UK Hospital in the ICU. We are told he is making improvements despite some pretty serious injuries.

“He had his spleen taken out. Maybe a tear on his kidney. Broken ribs. Pretty much beat up,”said Larkey.

The entire team feels down but is vowing to play on. The North Laurel County JV team will suit up Monday night.

“I talked to his mom about it. She said Kole would want us to play. I think it will help our kids to honor Kole in doing that," said Larkey.

There will be 26 seconds of silence in Kole’s memory.

10 of 11 players will take the filed initially, a symbolic start with one absent, knowing he will never be replaced.

