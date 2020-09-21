Advertisement

Bear spotted in South Knoxville neighborhood

A bear was spotted strolling in a South Knoxville neighborhood Sunday night.
Black bear spotted in South Knoxville neighborhood.
Black bear spotted in South Knoxville neighborhood.(Brenna Krahwinkel)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A bear was spotted strolling in a South Knoxville neighborhood Sunday night.

Brenna Krahwinkel said a black bear was seen on Widow French Lane around 7:00 p.m.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said this is the time of year that counties and cities outside of Sevier County start to see bears, adding that this time of year is when bears are most hungry.

TWRA lists tips on how to coexist with bears:

  • Never feed or approach bears!
  • If a bear approaches you in the wild, it is probably trying to assess your presence.
  • If you see a black bear from a distance, alter your route of travel, return the way you came, or wait until it leaves the area.
  • Make your presence known by yelling and shouting at the bear in an attempt to scare it away.
  • If approached by a bear, stand your ground, raise your arms to appear larger, yell and throw rocks or sticks until it leaves the area.
  • When camping in bear country, keep all food stored in a vehicle and away from tents.
  • Never run from a black bear! This will often trigger its natural instinct to chase.
  • If a black bear attacks, fight back aggressively and do not play dead! Use pepper spray, sticks, rocks, or anything you can find to defend yourself. If cornered or threatened, bears may slap the ground, “pop” their jaws or “huff” as a warning. If you see these behaviors, you are too close! Slowly back away while facing the bear at all times.

You can learn more about black bears here.

