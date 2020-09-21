CDC says ‘growing evidence’ COVID-19 spreads through the air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for how COVID-19 spreads on Monday.

According to the CDC, “it is possible that COVID-19 may spread through the droplets and airborne particles that are formed when a person who has COVID-19 coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes.”

Officials said there is “growing evidence” that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air, be breathed in by others and travel distances beyond 6 feet.

The CDC previously said COVID-19 was primarily spread between people in close contact and surfaces where respiratory droplets or small particles landed.

CDC officials now lists air purifiers as an option to help reduce airborne germs in indoor spaces" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To read the updated CDC guidance, click here.

