Chilly mornings, nice afternoons for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nice cool-down and a taste of fall, just in time to start the season. But, the weather pattern is sounding like a repeat of last week with remnants of a tropical system and then a cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is dipping down into the upper 40s! Now is the time to find those jackets. It’s a beautiful, clear start with stray fog.

It’s another beautiful, clear day. The sunshine, very low humidity, and light breeze all add into the fall feel. Today’s high is around 75 degrees, which is 5 degrees below average. Enjoy!

Tonight will be chilly again, with a mostly clear sky and a low around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

With Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall in Texas, in the next few days it flings clouds our our way Tuesday to Wednesday. The storm track turns northeast, bringing more rain our way to end the week, so that’s the next big change in our weather pattern.

Tuesday comes with some thin, high clouds, and a high around 74 degrees. Fall officially starts at 9:30 a.m. locally.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 77 degrees.

Then scattered rain moves in Thursday. As of now, we’re tracking heavy downpours from Beta Thursday night on into Friday. This pushes highs to the low 70s.

As for the Vols' season opener on Saturday down in Columbia, SC, we’ll have to keep our eyes on some of the scattered remnants of Beta. As of now, we’ll have spotty rain left for Saturday here at home, but some downpours may be lingering at USC.

