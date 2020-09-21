Citizen representative could be added to Knox Co. Board of Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Commissioners will consider adding a citizen to fill a seat on the Knox County Board of Health.

The issue is on the agenda for Monday night’s commission meeting which is set to begin at 5 p.m.

The agenda does not identify any specific individual expected to fill the proposed seat.

Earlier this year, Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposed and implemented a public forum that allowed Knox County Citizens time to publically address the Board of Health.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.