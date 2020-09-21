East Tenn. man arrested after being found on elementary school grounds with minor, marijuana

UNICOI, Tenn. (WVLT) -Unicoi Police said a man was issued a criminal summons after he was found on elementary school grounds with a minor and marijuana.

On Sept. 5, around 8:50 p.m. police found the suspect Jace Mace walking with a minor onto the covered pavilion at Unicoi Elementary School.

Police said they approached the individuals to tell them the school requested no one trespass on the school’s property after dark. Officers reportedly noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the pair and both had “glassy, glazed-over eyes.”

According to police reports, Mace’s backpack also had a strong odor of marijuana. The suspect told officers he had nothing illegal in the backpack. A search revealed a glass marijuana pipe and 12.1 grams of marijuana inside the backpack.

UPD said both Mace and the minor admitted to smoking marijuana before walking to the pavilion.

The minor was released into the custody of their legal guardian, and officers gained verbal consent from Mace to search the backpack.

Mace was written a criminal summons and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to UPD. He is set to appear in court in November.

