East Tenn. mayor passes away following hospitalizaton for heart attack

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Carter County Commission Chair, Patty Woodby, announced Mayor Rusty Barnett died on Monday, September, 21.

Woodby told WJHL, Barnett passed away Monday afternoon following a recent heart attack.

Barnett was hospitalized on Wednesday, Sept 16 after he experienced a heart attack. Barnett’s wife said, on Sunday, he had been doing much better including sitting up and eating, according to WJHL.

Barnett was 65-years-old.

