Firearms discovered at McGhee Tyson, major Tenn. airports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Transportation Security Administration discovered eight loaded firearms at major Tennessee airports in a span of a week.

According to a release, at least one was discovered in every major airport in the state.

McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS)

· 9/20/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber

Nashville International Airport (BNA)

· 9/14/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

· 9/17/2020; loaded Sig Sauer .380 caliber

· 9/17/2020; loaded North American Arms Derringer .22 caliber

· 9/18/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

Memphis International Airport (MEM)

· 9/18/2020; loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm

Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA)

· 9/18/2020; loaded Glock .380 caliber

Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)

· 9/17/2020; loaded Ruger 9mm

TSA officials said they notified local enforcement partners who removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area.

“Even with much lower than normal passenger numbers, we continue to find firearms at a very high rate at security checkpoints,” said Steve Wood, TSA Federal Security Director for Tennessee. “Passengers must remember they’re responsible for the contents of bags and our advice is they thoroughly inspect all personal belongings to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items before coming to the airport.”

Firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage. Officials said they may be transported in checked baggage, provided they are declared to the airline, locked in a carrying case and unloaded.

According to TSA, 106 firearms have been detected at Tennessee airports year to date in 2020. A total of 139 were detected last year in the state.

