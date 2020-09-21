Getting help paying your electric bill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board will resume disconnecting service for unpaid bills starting October 19, but that doesn’t mean people have to pay everything they owe before that date.

Individuals who are significantly behind on their payments will automatically be enrolled in a repayment plan giving them up to 15 months to repay overdue balances. KUB is also waiving late fees for these customers.

“Cutting someone’s service is the last option, we don’t want to get to that point,” said Stephanie Midgett with KUB. “Give us a call, if you’re going to have a problem making that new payment amount, if that’s a struggle for you, give us a call because we can direct you,” she said.

More than four million dollars is available in funding from the CARES Act, grants, and local donations if for those in need of help.

There is help for individuals in need across all of East Tennessee:

Knoxville-Knox County Community Action

Committee (CAC)

865-637-6700 • www.knoxcac.org

Project Help

865-637-6700 • www.kub.org/projecthelp

Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL)

865-524-5511 • www.thekaul.org

East Tennessee Human Resources Agency (ETHRA)

Anderson County: 865-457-3352

Union County: 865-992-8816

www.ethra.org

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority

Grainger County: 865-828-5228

Jefferson County: 865-475-4745

Sevier County: 865-453-7131

www.dcea-liheap.org

Blount County Community Action Agency (CAA)

865-983-8411 • www.blountcaa.org

