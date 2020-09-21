Advertisement

Getting help paying your electric bill

More than four million dollars is available in funding from the CARES Act, grants, and local donations if for those in need of help.
(WVLT)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board will resume disconnecting service for unpaid bills starting October 19, but that doesn’t mean people have to pay everything they owe before that date.

Individuals who are significantly behind on their payments will automatically be enrolled in a repayment plan giving them up to 15 months to repay overdue balances. KUB is also waiving late fees for these customers.

“Cutting someone’s service is the last option, we don’t want to get to that point,” said Stephanie Midgett with KUB. “Give us a call, if you’re going to have a problem making that new payment amount, if that’s a struggle for you, give us a call because we can direct you,” she said.

More than four million dollars is available in funding from the CARES Act, grants, and local donations if for those in need of help.

There is help for individuals in need across all of East Tennessee:

Knoxville-Knox County Community Action

Committee (CAC)

865-637-6700 • www.knoxcac.org

Project Help

865-637-6700 • www.kub.org/projecthelp

Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL)

865-524-5511 • www.thekaul.org

East Tennessee Human Resources Agency (ETHRA)

Anderson County: 865-457-3352

Union County: 865-992-8816

www.ethra.org

Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority

Grainger County: 865-828-5228

Jefferson County: 865-475-4745

Sevier County: 865-453-7131

www.dcea-liheap.org

Blount County Community Action Agency (CAA)

865-983-8411 • www.blountcaa.org

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky man indicted for alleged rape of 5-year-old

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Ward was arrested on July 20, and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

News

Red Cross recommends storm preparedness tips for older adults

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Red Cross said it is important for older adults to prepare for storms of any kind, as hurricane season continues.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

News

Thyroid medications recalled across US due to reports of adverse effects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.

Latest News

News

UT ag institute draws $500K grant to study organic grains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The three-year study is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Organic Transitions.

News

$7M grant set for rail-to-port project in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The port is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Memphis.

News

Tennessee band with Georgia roots recounts Music Row history

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Nashville band with Georgia roots is documenting the hidden history of music in Nashville, with a book out this month that was inspired by their songs.

WVLT

Chilly mornings, nice afternoons for now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The fall feel is replaced by remnants of Tropical Storm Beta later this week.

Knox County deadly fire

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Investigation underway following fatal Corryton house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Greg Baldwin
Rural Metro Fire says this is Knox County’s first deadly fire in years.