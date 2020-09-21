Getting help paying your electric bill
More than four million dollars is available in funding from the CARES Act, grants, and local donations if for those in need of help.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board will resume disconnecting service for unpaid bills starting October 19, but that doesn’t mean people have to pay everything they owe before that date.
Individuals who are significantly behind on their payments will automatically be enrolled in a repayment plan giving them up to 15 months to repay overdue balances. KUB is also waiving late fees for these customers.
“Cutting someone’s service is the last option, we don’t want to get to that point,” said Stephanie Midgett with KUB. “Give us a call, if you’re going to have a problem making that new payment amount, if that’s a struggle for you, give us a call because we can direct you,” she said.
There is help for individuals in need across all of East Tennessee:
Knoxville-Knox County Community Action
Committee (CAC)
865-637-6700 • www.knoxcac.org
Project Help
865-637-6700 • www.kub.org/projecthelp
Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL)
865-524-5511 • www.thekaul.org
East Tennessee Human Resources Agency (ETHRA)
Anderson County: 865-457-3352
Union County: 865-992-8816
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority
Grainger County: 865-828-5228
Jefferson County: 865-475-4745
Sevier County: 865-453-7131
Blount County Community Action Agency (CAA)
865-983-8411 • www.blountcaa.org
