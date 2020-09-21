Advertisement

Gordon Ramsay searching for young food lovers for new travel show

Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey is on the search for teen and young adult food lovers for a new television show.
Cropped Photo: Gordon Ramsay / Facebook / MGN
Cropped Photo: Gordon Ramsay / Facebook / MGN(WCTV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey is on the search for teen and young adult food lovers for a new television show.

Ramsay’s production company tweeted a video calling for “16-21-year-olds who are ready to go on an adventure to an international destination.”

Ramsay said teens and young adults with a desire to explore the world and a passion for adventure and food are the perfect candidates for the new show.

Individuals interested in applying to be a contestant are required to fill out a 45-question survey. The questions include naming a signature dish and rating cooking skills. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EXCLUSIVE: WVLT examines SEC school’s COVID-19 dashboards, details how UT matches up

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre and WVLT News Staff
While they’re a matchup on the field, off the field, Southeastern Conference schools differ in how they report COVID-19 data online.

News

Tennessee teen shot in chest at ATM

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said the suspect fled the scene and the victim drove herself home.

News

Moe’s offering free queso this weekend

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
National Queso Day falls on Sunday, Sept. 27.

News

East Tenn. mayor passes away following hospitalizaton for heart attack

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Barnett was 65-years-old.

Latest News

News

Soaky Mountain Waterpark hosts food drive to benefit Sevier County Food Ministry

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The waterpark will also have donation stands at the park’s entrance for guests who wish to make cash donations.

News

Tennessee oncologist discusses his own battle treating prostate cancer

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Harry Sullivan
Dr. James Gray found himself on “the other side of the bed rail,” being diagnosed with prostate cancer, and treating his patients with the same disease.

News

“What a loss for our country” Donde Plowman remembers the late Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman remembers the legacy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on Summit Hill Drive during TVA construction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority announced upcoming lane closures on Summit Hill Drive.

News

Haslam family, Pilot donates $5M for new emergency department at ETCH

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The renovation is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

News

Officials: Nebraska man accused of manslaughter, expected to turn himself in dies by suicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Nebraska man accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock this summer, has died by suicide according to his attorney.