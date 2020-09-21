Advertisement

Haslam family, Pilot donates $5M for new emergency department at ETCH

By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Haslam family and Pilot Company donated $5 million to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to renovate the Emergency Department at the hospital’s main campus on Clinch Avenue in downtown Knoxville.

The new emergency department will be named the Pilot Emergency Care Center, in honor of past, present and future Pilot team members and their families.

“East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is a beacon of hope in our community. The new Emergency Department will enhance the offerings and efficiency of the world-class children’s hospital in the heart of Knoxville, as well as provide improved comfort and amenities to families seeking treatment," the Haslam family said in a statement. "We are grateful to partner with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in setting the standard for pediatric emergency medical care in our region.”

More than 60,000 injured and sick children come through the Children’s Hospital Emergency Department every year. The new department will feature a dedicated behavioral health care section, providing safe spaces for patients receiving treatment or awaiting inpatient placement. Sensory-sensitive rooms also will be available.

The new department will also include dedicated trauma rooms and an expanded lobby to safely separate sick and injured patients and create a comforting, inviting space for children.

“For decades, Children’s Hospital has been investing in ways to serve the Knoxville community, the East Tennessee region and beyond,” East Tennessee Children’s Hospital President and CEO Matt Schaefer said. “The re-imagination of the Emergency Department is just another example of that. I am proud to be part of an organization that runs to where the need is, and humbled to have the backing of the Pilot Company and Haslam family in this effort. The children of this region and their families will be the beneficiaries of that generosity for years to come in the Pilot Emergency Care Center.”

Hospital officials said the renovation will offer increased efficiency, patient flow and allow for enhanced communications including texting families with information and next steps.

The renovation is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

