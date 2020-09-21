Advertisement

How your dog can help save a life by being a blood donor

North American Veterinary Blood Bank looking for canine blood donors in the Knoxville area
Clover the dog receiving a live saving blood transfusion(NAVBB)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There is a blood bank looking for four-legged donors.

The North American Veterinary Blood Bank in Bristow, Virginia helps provide life saving blood transfusions for dogs.

Casey Mills with the blood bank says in cases of critical injury or illness, animals need blood transfusions just like people do.

“With each donation, we can actually break it up in a way that it can actually save four other dogs, just buy one full donation," said Mills. "Each new donor can make a huge impact on their community.”

Mills says the donation process is quick and painless, lasting only 2 to 3 minutes, with each donor receiving numbing ointment, lots of peanut butter and snuggles.

Dog donors will also receive free annual vet exams and blood work.

The organization said they hope to set up a shop in Knoxville as long as they get enough furry friends to become regular donors.

“If we see an overwhelming community response, and there are several dogs willing to join this program, then we want to get started as quickly as possible," said Mills.

Some of the qualifications for donors include:

  • Between 1-7 years old
  • Greater than 50lbs
  • Friendly temperament
  • Up to date on Rabies and Distemper vaccines
  • Regularly take flea/tick/heartworm preventatives
  • Not on medication for chronic illness
  • Have never received a blood transfusion

To sign up and learn more about the organization, click here.

