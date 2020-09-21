Advertisement

Kentucky man indicted for alleged rape of 5-year-old

By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WVLT/WBKO) - A Warren County grand jury has indicted a Kentucky man for raping a minor.

Tracey Allen Ward faces one count of Rape First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim in July.

Ward also faces a charge of Sodomy First Degree - Victim Under 12 Years of Age in connection with the same incident.

Ward was arrested on July 20, and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

