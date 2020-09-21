KPD searching for suspect accused of assaulting woman at Bed Bath and Beyond
Knoxville Police Department on Monday said authorities were searching for a man accused of stealing from a store and assaulting an employee
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department on Monday said authorities were searching for a man accused of stealing from a store and assaulting an employee.
KPD said the man pictured allegedly stole merchandise from the Bed Bath and Beyond on Washington Pike. When he was confronted by a female employee, he reportedly assaulted her.
Police said the suspect left the scene with an unidentified woman.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact KPD at 865-215-7137. Callers may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.