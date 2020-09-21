KPD searching for suspect accused of burglarizing Patricia Nash Designs
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized Patricia Nash Designs.
According to KPD, the burglary occurred on North Sixth Avenue.
If you have any information contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
