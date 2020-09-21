KPD searching for suspect accused of burglarizing Patricia Nash Designs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized Patricia Nash Designs.

According to KPD, the burglary occurred on North Sixth Avenue.

KPD investigators are working to identify the pictured suspect from a burglary that occurred at Patricia Nash Designs located on N. Sixth Avenue. Know who he is? Call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/K7HsfQUEra — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 21, 2020

If you have any information contact the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or email propertycrimes@knoxvilletn.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

