LMPD cancels all requested off days for officers, prepares for grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is preparing for a grand jury decision on the Breonna Taylor case, WAVE reported.

Multiple sources within LMPD said on Monday, all requested off days for officers have been canceled effective immediately.

“Effective immediately, all off-days are hereby canceled and vacation requests that have not already been submitted and approved are canceled until further notice,” an LMPD statement addressed to all personnel read in part.

WAVE reported the decision came after talks among department leaders about their expectations for a possible announcement from the grand jury.

