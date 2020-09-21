More clouds, rain expected from remnants of Beta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cool mornings and refreshing afternoons have timed out nicely for the first day of fall. Unfortunately, another tropical system will bring more rain to our area later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After this morning’s chilly start, it’s turned into a beautiful afternoon! Highs will only reach the mid 70s under full sunshine and the lower humidity. That same dry air will allow us to fall quickly through the 60s later this evening.

You’ll need the jackets again in the morning as lows dip down into the mid and upper 40s.

Tuesday’s weather is almost perfect for the first day of fall, but we’ll start to see a few clouds added to the mix as the humidity starts to increase a touch out ahead of Beta’s remnants. We’ll still keep the mid 70s for highs.

LOOKING AHEAD

With Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall in Texas, it will start flinging clouds our way through the middle of the week. The storm track turns northeast, bringing more rain our way to end the week, so that’s the next big change in our weather pattern.

Beta is aimed at Texas, but is likely to turn and send rain our way later this week. (WVLT)

Wednesday’s clouds will start thickening up with a high of 77 degrees.

Our first decent shot at rain moves in Thursday. As of now, we’re tracking heavy downpours from Beta Thursday night on into Friday. This pushes highs to the low 70s.

As for the Vols' season opener on Saturday down in Columbia, SC, we’ll have to keep our eyes on some of the scattered remnants of Beta. As of now, we’ll have spotty rain left for Saturday here at home, but some downpours may be lingering at USC.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Rain from Beta will move into our area to end the week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.