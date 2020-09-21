Advertisement

Mural of US presidents vandalized in Tennessee

Deputies said the mural featuring President Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln was cut on Saturday.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mural of three U.S. presidents was vandalized in Putnam County over the weekend, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

A reward is being offered for information leading to arrest(s) in this investigation, according to PCSO. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484.

VANDALISM OF A COOKEVILLE MURAL PUTNAM COUNTY, TN: Overnight Saturday, September 19 or in the early morning hours of...

Posted by Putnam County - TN - Sheriff's Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

