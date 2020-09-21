NFL to investigate MetLife Stadium turf following injuries during 49ers-Jets game

(CBS Sports) -The 49ers were in New Jersey to face the New York Jets and during San Francisco’s 31-13 win, four 49ers players suffered leg injuries.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead is one of many who blamed the injuries on the turf at MetLife Stadium.

“@NFL fix this trash met life turf. 2020 is so wack,” Armstead said in a Tweet.

Coach Kyle Shanahan agreed with Armstead, and noted that it was “as many knee injuries and ankle stuff and people getting caught on the turf that I’ve ever been a part of”

