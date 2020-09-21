Officials: Nebraska man accused of manslaughter, expected to turn himself in dies by suicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WVLT/WOWT) -A Nebraska man accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock this summer, has died by suicide according to his attorney, Stu Dornan.

WOWT reported, a warrant for Gardner’s arrest was issued after a grand jury indicted him for manslaughter along with other charges to the death of James Scurlock.

According to officials, Gardner was in Oregon and expected to turn himself in Monday, Sept. 21.

WOWT reported, along with manslaughter, he was also facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, threats and using a weapon while committing a felony.

