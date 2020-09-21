One dead after fatal shooting near Dutch Valley Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a shooting near Dutch Valley Drive Sunday night.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 1500 block of Dutch Valley Drive.

When officers arrived to the home, they found a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at 8:00 p.m.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab are investigating the incident.

