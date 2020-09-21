One person killed in Knox County fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

One person is dead after a fire Sunday night on Calgary Drive in the Corryton area.

Rural Metro Fire responded around 11:00 p.m.

When the initial crew arrived they found heavy fire coming from the front of the house and flames venting through the roof.

One person was outside the house stating that there was one person still inside.

An immediate search for that person was initiated and that person could not be found.

Large volumes of water were applied and a more thorough search found the victim overcome by heat and smoke.

No firefighters were injured.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office major crimes unit along with the KCSO fire arson investigators are in charge of this case since there was a death.

Rural Metro Fire says this is the first fire death in many years in Knox County.

Homeowners are reminded to make their home fire safe as we head into these cooler nights.

