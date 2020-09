Pigeon Forge police remember fallen Florida State trooper

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Pigeon Forge Police Department remembers fallen Florida State Trooper Joseph Bullock on what would have been his 43rd birthday Monday.

“We would like to remember Florida State Trooper Joseph Bullock today on what would have been his 43rd birthday. Trooper Bullock was shot and killed while on a routine disabled vehicle call, February 5, 2020. Trooper Bullock had close ties with our department and will always be remembered. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and fellow officers today,”said Pigeon Forge Police Department in a Facebook post.

