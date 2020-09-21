Plan a fall picnic in the Smoky Mountains

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - While travel may be limited during the COVID-19 pandemic many East Tennesseans can enjoy the beauty of the outdoors while staying closer to home.

The Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority launched the #CloserToHome campaign to provide opportunities for experiencing safe, affordable travel options.

“When visiting the Blount County area, visitors are always looking for fun ways to experience the outdoors and take in the beautiful scenery.” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “With numerous available options, planning a picnic is a great way to enjoy nature and an ideal option for those who are looking to social distance.”

The following spots were listed as the perfect place to enjoy a picnic with family or friends while enjoying the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

Cades Cove Picnic Shelter: This area has been well-known to locals and visitors as an ideal spot to convene and have a meal while visiting Cades Cove. The picnic location provides mountain-view sunsets and wildlife sightings. While there, visitors can explore the 11-mile loop dotted with historic buildings.

Look Rock Observation Tower : Located on the Foothill’s Parkway, the journey to the tower provides a scenic drive and is accessible by a half-mile hike. The picnic area, below the ramp, has tables available. The tower itself has beautiful 360-degree views on clear days and is a less-trafficked option.

Metcalf Bottoms: This scenic picnic spot is located at the Wears Valley entrance of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Little River runs through this beautiful wooded area, creating a peaceful atmosphere. The location has tables, ample parking, and restrooms available to the public to enjoy a day-long outing.

Andrews Bald: This picnic area has such incredible views that the three and a half-mile round trip hike is worth the payoff. This option stands out among others since it requires a hike to the destination rather than driving up to a pavilion or picnic table.

