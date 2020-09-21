Advertisement

Pruitt preparing for start to season against South Carolina

It’s almost football time in Tennessee! Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke to media in a briefing Monday on how the team is preparing for the first game Saturday.
3rd year Vols head coach meets with media in advance of Tennessee&#39;s season opening game at South Carolina(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s almost football time in Tennessee! Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke to media in a briefing Monday on how the team is preparing for the first game Saturday.

Despite all the uncertainty and having to get his team ready to play during a pandemic , Pruitt says he’s excited and his team is ready to go.

Senior Jarrett Guarantano is Tennessee’s starting quarterback and will lead his team on to the field at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday. Pruitt was asked what would he do if something happened to Guarantano during a game:

“If you look into what went into the waiver process, it’s evident the young man deserves an opportunity to play,”said Pruitt speaking about the status of offensive lineman transfer Cade Mays.

Pruitt said he is still awaiting clearance for Mays from the SEC and expects it to happen:

This season, certainly tempering any excitement is the possibility of players contracting the coronavirus. “We’re excited about this week and with COVID-19 we’ve tried to be transparent. When it comes to what our numbers will be I don’t think it’s fair to the other players to release the exact numbers going into this game,” said Pruitt.

So with very little contact and scrimmage play, the Vols head to Columbia with 70 players. Coach Pruitt says he expects all 70 to play. The amount of preseason work they received will determine how much action they see, especially the younger guys.

Coach Pruitt was asked just how prepared his guys are for this opening game:

The Vols take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday at 7:30 on the SEC Network. Be sure to tune in at 11 a.m. on WVLT for the debut of our Big Orange Gameday show. Sports Director Rick Russo will host the broadcast and be joined by our media partners from WNML and VolQuest

