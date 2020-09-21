Red Cross recommends storm preparedness tips for older adults

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Red Cross said it is important for older adults to prepare for storms of any kind, as hurricane season continues.

The Red Cross released tips to help the elderly prepare for incoming storms.

According to officials, older Americans should make a list of individuals who can help them evacuate and create a backup plan for ways to operate medical devices or keep medicines cold should they lose power.

The following checklist of steps elderly individuals can take to prepare was released by the Red Cross:

Identify Likely Disasters: Know the types of disasters that could happen in your community.

Learn about Community Response Plans: Find out about local plans for emergency alerts, evacuation and shelter resources.

Sign up for alerts and warnings to receive information during an emergency.

Get Trained: Learn first aid, CPR and the specific actions that can save your life for each type of disaster that is likely in your area.

Understand how your medical, physical and cognitive needs may impact your ability to respond to a disaster or emergency.

Think About How You Would Respond: Consider needs you may have if the power went out, you had to stay home for two weeks or more, or if you had to evacuate your home or community.

Talk about the help you may need and who could assist you.

Identify Helpers: Include family, friends, neighbors, caregivers and care providers to build your network of people who may be able to assist you or that you can assist.

Meet with your helpers to assess your needs and plan together.

Plan how you’ll communicate with helpers.

For more information and how to prepare an emergency preparedness kit, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.