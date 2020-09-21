Advertisement

Red Cross recommends storm preparedness tips for older adults

The Red Cross said it is important for older adults to prepare for storms of any kind, as hurricane season continues.
American Red Cross
American Red Cross(American Red Cross)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Red Cross said it is important for older adults to prepare for storms of any kind, as hurricane season continues.

The Red Cross released tips to help the elderly prepare for incoming storms.

According to officials, older Americans should make a list of individuals who can help them evacuate and create a backup plan for ways to operate medical devices or keep medicines cold should they lose power.

The following checklist of steps elderly individuals can take to prepare was released by the Red Cross:

  • Identify Likely Disasters: Know the types of disasters that could happen in your community.
  • Learn about Community Response Plans: Find out about local plans for emergency alerts, evacuation and shelter resources.
  • Sign up for alerts and warnings to receive information during an emergency.
  • Get Trained: Learn first aid, CPR and the specific actions that can save your life for each type of disaster that is likely in your area.
  • Understand how your medical, physical and cognitive needs may impact your ability to respond to a disaster or emergency.
  • Think About How You Would Respond: Consider needs you may have if the power went out, you had to stay home for two weeks or more, or if you had to evacuate your home or community.
  • Talk about the help you may need and who could assist you.
  • Identify Helpers: Include family, friends, neighbors, caregivers and care providers to build your network of people who may be able to assist you or that you can assist.
  • Meet with your helpers to assess your needs and plan together.
  • Plan how you’ll communicate with helpers.

For more information and how to prepare an emergency preparedness kit, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky man indicted for alleged rape of 5-year-old

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Ward was arrested on July 20, and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

News

Getting help paying your electric bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
More than four million dollars is available in funding from the CARES Act, grants, and local donations if for those in need of help.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

News

Thyroid medications recalled across US due to reports of adverse effects

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.

Latest News

News

UT ag institute draws $500K grant to study organic grains

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The three-year study is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Organic Transitions.

News

$7M grant set for rail-to-port project in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The port is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Memphis.

News

Tennessee band with Georgia roots recounts Music Row history

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Nashville band with Georgia roots is documenting the hidden history of music in Nashville, with a book out this month that was inspired by their songs.

WVLT

Chilly mornings, nice afternoons for now

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
The fall feel is replaced by remnants of Tropical Storm Beta later this week.

Knox County deadly fire

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Investigation underway following fatal Corryton house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Greg Baldwin
Rural Metro Fire says this is Knox County’s first deadly fire in years.