Save the Tennessee, Bijou theatres through online auctions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Theatre and Bijou Theatre are hosting an online auction Monday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 1 to save the theatres during the pandemic.

“This year’s fundraiser is more important than ever as we have lost 95 percent of our revenue due to closing during the pandemic,” said the Tennessee Theatre in a release. “The Tennessee Theatre misses being filled with audiences who come together to experience its magic and make memories to be cherished for years to come.”

The Tennessee Theatre’s virtual auction will feature Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors performing on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Vimeo. Along with a virtual performance, the auction features a Virtual Meet and Greet with Broadway cast and crew members including Kurt Crowley of Hamilton, private movie screenings in the Theatre and artwork.

According to the Tennessee Theatre, the winning bidder will be notified by email and the theatre will contact you the following day to coordinate pick up or delivery along with payment.

The Bijou Theatre plans to raise funds to keep the historic landmark stable during its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic through its sustainability auction.

“We are incredibly grateful to our Auction Partners, who have generously donated items and experiences to preserve this beloved theatre and make this auction possible,” the theatre released in a statement.

The Bijou Theatre’s auction will feature “some rare treasures” from the Bijou Memorabilia Archives, and some very special and unique Bijou experiences that wouldn’t be possible in “normal times.”

“Your bid helps ensure that we re-open our doors and share the Bijou’s magic again soon! Simply click on the button below to view available items and place your bids when ready,” Bijou Theatre organizers said.

For more information and to start bidding on the Tennessee Theatre’s auction, visit the website here. To place a bid in the Bijou Theatre’s auction, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.