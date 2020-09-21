Advertisement

SC police searching for 5 children last seen in August

North Charleston Police are on the search for five children last seen in August.
Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da&#39;Nesha Champagne, 13; and Danasia Champagne 15, have been missing since Aug. 21, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da&#39;Nesha Champagne, 13; and Danasia Champagne 15, have been missing since Aug. 21, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WIS) -North Charleston Police are on the search for five children last seen in August.

Police said Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da’Nesha Champagne, 13; and Danasia Champagne 15, were last seen on August 21.

Officials did not provide details surrounding the children’s disappearance or potential suspects, WIS reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stated all five children are siblings.

Officials released the following descriptions of the missing children:

  • Ali is 4-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
  • Robinson is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
  • Daniya Champagne is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
  • Da’Nesha Campagne is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.
  • Danasia Campaign is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bear spotted in South Knoxville neighborhood

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A bear was spotted strolling in a South Knoxville neighborhood Sunday night.

News

Citizen representative could be added to Knox Co. Board of Health

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Commissioners will consider adding a citizen to fill a seat on the Knox County Board of Health.

WVLT

More clouds, rain expected from remnants of Beta

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
The fall feel is replaced by remnants of Tropical Storm Beta later this week.

News

Mural of US presidents vandalized in Tennessee

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Deputies said the mural featuring President Donald Trump, Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln was cut on Saturday.

News

KPD searching for suspect accused of assaulting woman at Bed Bath and Beyond

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville Police Department on Monday said authorities were searching for a man accused of stealing from a store and assaulting an employee

Latest News

News

NFL to investigate MetLife Stadium turf following injuries during 49ers-Jets game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The 49ers were in New Jersey to face the New York Jets and during San Francisco’s 31-13 win, four 49ers players all suffered leg injuries.

News

Firearms discovered at McGhee Tyson, major Tenn. airports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Transportation Security Administration discovered eight loaded firearms at major Tennessee airports in a span of a week.

News

UT COVID-19 cases drop by nearly 100 over weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 338 active COVID-19 cases.

News

Knox County Schools report decrease in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Twenty-three students and 9 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

EXCLUSIVE: WVLT examines SEC school’s COVID-19 dashboards, details how UT matches up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gwendolyn Ducre and WVLT News Staff
While they’re a matchup on the field, off the field, Southeastern Conference schools differ in how they report COVID-19 data online.