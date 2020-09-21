SC police searching for 5 children last seen in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WIS) -North Charleston Police are on the search for five children last seen in August.

Police said Rasheed Ali, Jr., 7; November Robinson, 10; Daniya Champagne, 12; Da’Nesha Champagne, 13; and Danasia Champagne 15, were last seen on August 21.

Officials did not provide details surrounding the children’s disappearance or potential suspects, WIS reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stated all five children are siblings.

Officials released the following descriptions of the missing children:

Ali is 4-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Robinson is 4-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Daniya Champagne is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Da’Nesha Campagne is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Danasia Campaign is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, has sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees the children or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WIS. All rights reserved.