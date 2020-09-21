Soaky Mountain Waterpark hosts food drive to benefit Sevier County Food Ministry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced it will celebrate the end of its first season in business by hosting a food drive.

The food drive will be held Sunday, Sept. 27 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

During the food drive anyone who arrives at the water park will be able to purchase a discounted daily admission pass for only $19.99. Soaky Mountain Waterpark will donate $9.99 of each ticket to the Sevier County Food Ministry to help those less fortunate in the community.

“It has been an amazing first season for us despite a world-wide pandemic and we just want to say, ‘thank you’ to everyone who came to visit us this summer," Dave Andrews, general manager of Soaky Mountain Waterpark said. "We are so grateful for everyone’s support, and this food drive is our way of giving back to our community who has embraced our new tourist attraction.”

The waterpark will also have donation stands at the park’s entrance for guests who wish to make cash donations.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.