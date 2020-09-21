Tennessee oncologist discusses his own battle treating prostate cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oncologist Dr. James Gray’s interest in prostate cancer started years ago when he became the first provider in the area to do prostate seed implants or brachytherapy.

“My interest in prostate cancer also deepened as my father was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He subsequently died of prostate cancer. So that gave me a very personal connection to it for the last 20 some odd years or more," said Dr. Gray, who currently is a partner physician with Tennessee Oncology, and serves as the medical director of Provision CARES Proton Therapy.

Dr. Gray’s interest took a turn last year, when the cancer he’d been helping patients recover from, suddenly showed up in him.

“I had a type of cancer that didn’t allow me to simply observe it or do what we call active surveillance," Gray said.

After strongly considering all options available, Dr. Gray chose Proton Therapy, the same treatment he does with his patients.

“I knew very well that this was not probably a life-threatening cancer, this is going to be a cancer that we could deal with and I have the opportunity and the blessing and the privilege to be able to choose physicians who I know also know this disease really well, to work with me through the process," Gray said.

Earlier this year, Dr. Gray recovered from prostate cancer, he said what triggered the diagnosis was his elevated PSA levels. He said unlike other cancers, prostate cancer does not give good warning signs.

“It’s not one of the cancers that shows itself very easily," Gray said. "If this shows itself it’s often in the more advanced stages and that’s not good, because we don’t do nearly as good a job of treating advanced-stage prostate cancer as we do treating early-stage prostate cancer, but to find early-stage prostate cancer, it has to be discovered.”

Dr. Gray said it’s very important for men to have that discussion with their doctor once they reach 50 years old.

“Talk about it with your primary care provider, you should discuss whether or not you want to have screening. It’s not something that we recommend for every last man, but I believe it’s important to go ahead and get screened because you might find a cancer that otherwise is completely hidden and potentially dangerous. If you’re of high risk, a family member, a father, a brother, uncle, who has prostate cancer. If you’re African American. I think it’s even more important that you should consider to do that. And starting at about age 50, maybe at age 45, if you’re in those high-risk groups."

