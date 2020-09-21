Advertisement

Tennessee Secretary of State launching 2020 Election series

The Tennessee Secretary of State has launched a video series answering frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2020 election.
.
.(MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Secretary of State has launched a video series answering frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2020 election.

According to a release, the series will feature members of the Division of Elections.

“Misinformation about the 2020 election is rampant. We must all be vigilant in ensuring that we are not only getting our information from trusted sources but also that we are not amplifying inaccurate information. There are many bad actors who want to sow discord and confusion among our citizens as well as rode confidence in our form of government. It is critical for voters to get accurate, trusted information directly from Tennessee’s election experts. We created these videos so that all Tennesseans can easily hear the answers to our most commonly asked questions,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The topics that will be covered include:

  • How to register to vote in Tennessee
  • Important election deadlines
  • How to vote absentee by-mail
  • Becoming a poll official
  • Precautions being taken for in-person voting

“We talk to voters everyday who have received information that is misleading or just plain wrong,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Every Tennessean can help stop the spread of misinformation by making sure you only share election information from trusted sources like your local county election commission or our office.”

For more information visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase in Knox County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Knox County reported an increase in COVID-19 cases Monday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

National

Grandmother escapes Sally flooding carrying grandson in Fla.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WEAR staff
Dozens living in the apartment complex had to be rescued from their homes that morning.

News

CDC says ‘growing evidence’ COVID-19 spreads through the air

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The CDC previously said COVID-19 was primarily spread between people in close contact and surfaces where respiratory droplets or small particles landed.

News

Pigeon Forge police remember fallen Florida State trooper

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Pigeon Forge Police Department remembers fallen Florida State Trooper Joseph Bullock on what would have been his 43rd birthday Monday.

Latest News

News

Save the Tennessee, Bijou theatres through online auctions

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Theatre is hosting an online auction Monday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 1 to save the theatre during the pandemic.

News

Plan a fall picnic in the Smoky Mountains

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The following spots were listed as the perfect place to enjoy a picnic with family or friends while enjoying the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.

News

Kentucky man indicted for alleged rape of 5-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Ward was arrested on July 20, and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

News

Getting help paying your electric bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
More than four million dollars is available in funding from the CARES Act, grants, and local donations if for those in need of help.

News

Red Cross recommends storm preparedness tips for older adults

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Red Cross said it is important for older adults to prepare for storms of any kind, as hurricane season continues.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.