Tennessee Secretary of State launching 2020 Election series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Secretary of State has launched a video series answering frequently asked questions about the upcoming 2020 election.

According to a release, the series will feature members of the Division of Elections.

“Misinformation about the 2020 election is rampant. We must all be vigilant in ensuring that we are not only getting our information from trusted sources but also that we are not amplifying inaccurate information. There are many bad actors who want to sow discord and confusion among our citizens as well as rode confidence in our form of government. It is critical for voters to get accurate, trusted information directly from Tennessee’s election experts. We created these videos so that all Tennesseans can easily hear the answers to our most commonly asked questions,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

The topics that will be covered include:

How to register to vote in Tennessee

Important election deadlines

How to vote absentee by-mail

Becoming a poll official

Precautions being taken for in-person voting

“We talk to voters everyday who have received information that is misleading or just plain wrong,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Every Tennessean can help stop the spread of misinformation by making sure you only share election information from trusted sources like your local county election commission or our office.”

For more information visit the website here.

