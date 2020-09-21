Tennessee teen shot in chest at ATM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Nashville teenage girl was shot in the chest while at an ATM machine Sunday night, according to Metro Nashville Police.

The teen was reportedly in her car at the ATM near Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. when a man approached her and fired several shots. One of the shots hit the victim in the chest.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and the victim drove herself home. She was then transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

