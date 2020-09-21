Those refusing to wear masks ordered to sit upstairs during Knox County commission meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People refusing to wear masks at a Monday Knox County Commission meeting were ordered to sit in the upstairs section of the City-County Building during proceedings.

WVLT’s Gwendolyn Ducre reported at least 50 people were ordered to sit upstairs with no apparent social distancing guidelines being enforced as they waited to be called to speak in the public forum.

Those who wanted to wear a mask were able to sit downstairs with social distancing guidelines in place.

It is unclear who is responsible for ordering the crowd to move upstairs.

