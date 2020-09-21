Advertisement

Thyroid medications recalled across US due to reports of adverse effects

“The product may have as low as 87 percent of the labeled amount of levothyroxine,” according to the FDA announcement.
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two types of thyroid medications were voluntarily recalled by their manufacturer following reports of adverse effects, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The NP Thyroid tablets produced by Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC recalled the NP Thyroid 15 and NP Thyroid120 after product testing revealed the lots were “sub-potent.”

Officials said at least the medications have led to at least four reports of adverse effects.

The company released the following statement:

“Patients being treated for hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid), who receive sub potent NP Thyroid®, may experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) which may include, fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight. There is reasonable risk of serious injury in newborn infants or pregnant women with hypothyroidism including early miscarriage, fetal hyperthyroidism, and/or impairments to fetal neural and skeletal development. In elderly patients and patients with underlying cardiac disease toxic cardiac manifestations of hyperthyroidism may occur, such as cardiac pain, palpitations or cardiac arrhythmia.”

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Individuals currently taking the medications are advised not to discontinue use of the medication without first contacting their healthcare providers. Doctors should provide patients with further guidance and/or a replacement prescription.

Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo
Recalled Product Photo

Anyone with questions or reports of adverse effects after taking the medication is asked to contact the FDA.

