TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures on Summit Hill Drive during TVA construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Valley Authority announced upcoming lane closures on Summit Hill Drive.

Eastbound traffic on Summit Hill Drive will be closed for two weeks beginning on Tuesday, September 22, for construction work at TVA’s Office Complex.

Officials said a large crane will be set up on the road to transport equipment to the top of the East Tower.

