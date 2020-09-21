Advertisement

UT ag institute draws $500K grant to study organic grains

The three-year study is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture's Organic Transitions.
University of Tennessee
University of Tennessee(Abby Kousouris)
By Associated Press
Sep. 21, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture has landed a $500,000 federal grant to study the organic production of grains.

The research beginning this fall will focus on four organic grain crop rotations tested at UT’s Organic Crops Unit in Knoxville and Middle Tennessee State University’s Experiential Learning and Research Center in Lascassas, according to a news release from the university.

Researchers will observe tillage and cover crop management for organic corn-soybean-wheat rotations to find changes that can increase profitability and environmental sustainability for Tennessee farming operations.

The three-year study is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Organic Transitions.

