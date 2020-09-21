“What a loss for our country” Donde Plowman remembers the late Justice Ginsburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -UT Chancellor Donde Plowman remembers the legacy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died Friday night in her Brooklyn home.

“I am heartbroken. Her entire life was an act of courage.....again and again and again. What a loss for our country. What a giant. Her kindness, her humor, her passion, her dedication, her commitment to justice will be with us always,” said Plowman in a Tweet.

