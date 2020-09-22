California officials discover puppy alive, buried in rubble from wildfires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - California officials discovered a puppy that was still alive and buried in rubble that had been burned by wildfires.

“These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story,” said the Butte County Sheriff’s Department.

These last several days have been hard on our entire county and we thought we would share a positive story today.... Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Saturday, September 12, 2020

According to BCSO, the puppy had minor burns and was picked up by Animal Control and taken to a local veterinary center to be checked.

Deputies said they decided to give the puppy a name and call it Trooper.

BSCO said the owner of the property was found and had several dogs which they were not able to locate before evacuating.

