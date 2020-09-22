Cool start to fall, but clouds and rain ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cool mornings and refreshing afternoons have timed out nicely for the first day of fall. It’s brief though, as another tropical system will bring more rain to our area later this week. We have a WVLT Weather Alert for Friday morning, with some of the heaviest rainfall potential Thursday night to early Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A jacket is a must again this morning, as lows dip down into the mid and upper 40s. It’s a mostly clear morning, with stray pockets of fog developing.

Tuesday’s weather is almost perfect for the first day of fall, but we’ll start to see a few clouds added to the mix as the high clouds reach us from Beta’s remnants. We’ll still keep the mid 70s for highs, so be sure to enjoy!

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Clouds act just like a blanket at night, so we will be tucked in and warmer by the morning, with a low around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds and rain increase in our area from Beta. (WVLT)

Tropical Storm Beta made landfall in Texas, and as it turns northeast, it will bring more rain our way to end the week.

Wednesday’s clouds will start thickening up with a high of 77 degrees. A stray shower is possible, but because the air is pretty dry at first, a pop-up is more likely in the mountains.

Our first decent shot at rain moves in Thursday, with scattered on and off rain during the day. As of now, we’re tracking heavy downpours from Beta Thursday night on into Friday morning, which is why we have a WVLT Weather Alert for the Friday morning commute. Parts of our area could easily collect more than an inch of rain Thursday night. This pushes highs closer to 70 to end the week.

As for the Vols' season opener on Saturday down in Columbia, SC, we’ll have to keep our eyes on some of the scattered remnants of Beta. Locally, we’ll have spotty rain left for Saturday, with a high closer to 80 degrees.

Tue AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

