Dunkin’ offering free coffee on ‘National Dunkin’ Day’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Coffee Lovers!! Dunkin' is celebrating ‘National Dunkin’ Day' this year by offering complimentary coffee with any purchase to customers nationwide.

Dunkin' has renamed National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 as National Dunkin' Day.

“Coffee lovers will be able to celebrate National Dunkin' Day in the best way possible: with a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, September 29. To further plus-up National Dunkin' Day, anyone anywhere in the U.S. can take part in the celebration, with a chance to win an ultimate Dunkin' care package. Beginning September 24 and while supplies last, devoted Dunkin' fans can also purchase limited-run National Dunkin' Day merchandise online at ShopDunkin.com,” said Dunkin' in a release.

For more information visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.