Advertisement

Fearless Girl statue pays tribute to RBG in NYC

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wall Street’s iconic Fearless Girl statue is wearing a lace collar to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who died last week, was known for wearing a ruff while on the bench.

Like the statue, Ginsburg was also an icon in the fight for women’s rights in the United States.

One of her many achievements was launching the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

Ginsburg was a New York native.

The Fearless Girl was installed in the city’s financial district in 2017 in honor of International Women’s Day.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Astronauts take shelter as unknown ‘space debris’ approaches ISS

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

National

Florida mother says daughter given drug-laced candy

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
A mother in Florida says her daughter got drug-laced candy from a classmate that landed her in the hospital.

News

Nashville street renamed in honor of fallen deputy

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A portion of a Nashville street has been renamed in honor of a deputy who was killed in the line of duty 25 years ago, WTVF reported.

National

Mother: Daughter given drug-laced candy at school

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
A woman in Florida says her daughter was given drug-laced candy and ended up in hospital.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler reacts to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Victim identified following fatal Corryton house fire

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Greg Baldwin
Knox County Fire officials have identified a victim after a fire Sunday night in the Corryton area.

News

Real bear skin draped over Foothills Parkway entrance sign, vandals still not found

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Great Smoky Mountain Park Officials are asking the public for help to find the person responsible for vandalizing the Foothills Parkway West Entrance Sign near the Highway 321 intersection in Walland.

News

South Dakota woman accused of burning daughters’ arms with cigarettes

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A South Dakota woman is facing charges after police say she burned her childrens' arms with cigarettes, Dakota News Now reported.

National Politics

The GOP has the votes to confirm Trump's SCOTUS pick

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
There's no nominee yet, but the GOP signaled it has the votes to confirm President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

National

Covington caterer earns national business award

Updated: 1 hour ago