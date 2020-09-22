Health officials name Nashville bars among COVID-19 hotspots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville health officials revealed a list of 49 sites where COVID-19 clusters were identified in connection to nearly 3,000 positive cases.

An investigative report by Nashville’s CBS affiliate WTVF revealed the largest number of COVID-19 clusters were identified in long-term care facilities. The second-highest number of clusters were identified at correctional facilities followed by congregate living facilities and commercial warehouse operations.

Nashville bars accounted for 114 cases.

The following bars were linked to COVID-19 outbreaks according to documents obtained by WTVF:

Loser’s, 29

Tootsie’s, 27

Dogwood, 19

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk, 15

Dawghouse Saloon, 14

Winners, 10

Health officials said the number of cases linked to bars in Nashville is likely higher because they are popular areas for tourists. They say symptoms likely appear after the tourists return home.

