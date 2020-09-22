Increased security planned at West High after unfounded online threat
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An online threat made against West High School sparked an investigation by the Knoxville Police Department Monday, according to a KPD spokesperson.
According to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland, investigators, “have no reason to believe the threat is credible.”
A post about the threat circulated on social media Monday evening.
As a precaution, authorities said there will be an increased KPD presence and increased school security at West High School Tuesday.
A statement from a Knox County Schools spokesperson said KCS officials were made aware of the threat against West High and immediately notified law enforcement.
