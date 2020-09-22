Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs fan who attended game tests positive for COVID-19, everyone who sat near fan in quarantine

A fan who attended the Kansas City Chiefs' opening night game at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 10 has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported.
Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT
(CNN)-A fan who attended the Kansas City Chiefs' opening night game at Arrowhead Stadium Sept. 10 has tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reported.

According to the Kansas City Health Department, the individual watched the game from the group’s box in the lower level or the stadium and tested positive the next day. KCHD directed 10 people to quarantine after potential exposure to the virus.

CNN reported, the Chiefs were one of the few teams in the NFL that allowed fans into the stadium in Week 1.

“All fans and personnel are required to wear a mask or face covering while in the stadium,” the Chiefs said. “COVID protocol plan limited potential exposure to a single seating zone within the stadium.”

The team said that its contact tracing mechanisms allowed staff to identify the individual, the individual’s party, any service staff that came into contact with the individual and any other ticket holders that may have been near this person while entering the stadium, CNN reported.

“I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere. While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it was altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it," said Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City health director.

The Chiefs have not announced whether or not spectators would be barred from attending any games in the future.

“We still don’t understand why it strikes some so viciously while others have only mild symptoms. If you have an existing or prior health condition such as cancer, diabetes, heart or lung disease, or if you’re older than 65, you should not be taking unnecessary risks like being in large crowds. We hope those around you aren’t taking those risks either and possibly bringing the virus home to you,” said Dr. Archer.

Copyright CNN. All rights reserved.

