KCHD offering free public flu vaccination clinics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department will hold public flu vaccination clinics at several locations throughout Knox County in October.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KCHD will not be able to hold the individuals flu vaccination clinics at Knox County Schools this year.

“Getting a flu vaccine is always important, but especially during the time of a global pandemic,” said KCHD Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “While the pandemic has forced us to explore different ways of conducting our services, offering flu vaccine to our community, especially our children, is still a main priority.”

KCHD will offer FluMist and flu shots at each of the following clinic locations:

- Thursday, October 1 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Karns Senior Center 8042 Oak Ridge Hwy

- Tuesday, October 6 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Jacob Building 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue

- Thursday, October 8 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex 1740 Texas Ave.

- Monday, October 12 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Dogwood Elementary School 705 Tipton Ave.

- Tuesday, October 13 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Christenberry Elementary School 927 Oglewood Ave.

The free vaccines will be available for those who are insured and uninsured. The clinic is aimed at making flu vaccines available to anyone in the community, with a special emphasis on school-aged children and their families.

Children ages six months and up may receive the vaccine. Offiicials said high-dose flu vaccine, which is sometimes preferred by those over 65, will not be available at these clinics, but is available at other providers in town.

The clinics are walk-in only and individuals who attend are asked to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing.

Once the supply arrives, flu vaccines will also be offered at KCHD’s main location (140 Dameron Avenue) and West Clinic (1028 Old Cedar Bluff Rd). For adult flu vaccines, individuals may call the main location at 865-215-5070 or the West Clinic at 865-215-5950 to schedule an appointment. For pediatric flu vaccines, individuals may call the West Clinic to schedule an appointment.

More flu vaccine locations are expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.