KCHD will be notified of UT students who test outside of county

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Health Officials said many University of Tennessee students have made efforts to be tested for COVID-19 outside of Knox County.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said KCHD will eventually find out if students tested positive outside of the county. Those students will be counted as a positive Knox Co. case regardless of where they were tested.

Officials urged UT students to be tested in Knox Co. in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help officials get accurate data quicker.

Last week WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara spoke exclusively to one UT student regarding a COVID-19 pact a group of students signed, agreeing they would leave Knox County if they needed to be tested for the virus.

Students claim the interest in testing outside of Knox Co. is to keep their results confidential from the university in an attempt to avoid UT’s rules for isolation and quarantine.

