Knox Co. accepting applications for citizen representative on BOH

Knox County Board of Health meets to discuss mask mandate, bar curfew(WVLT News)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Commission is now accepting applications for a citizen to fill a seat on the Knox County Board of Health.

The issue was proposed at Monday night’s commission meeting.

The citizen representative must not be a health care provider or the spouse of a health care provider. The applicant must also be registered to vote in Knox County.

The appointed citizen representative will serve a four-year term that expires on Sept. 30, 2024.

Individuals interested in applying should submit their resumes by mail, fax, email or hand-delivered no later than noon on Friday, September 25.

Resumes should be delivered to the following:

Office of the Knox County Commission

Suite 603, City Council Building

400 Main Street

Knoxville, TN, 37902

PHONE: 865-215-2534

FAX: 215-2038

E-MAIL: commission@knoxcounty.org

The Commission will appoint the representative at the next County Commission meeting on Monday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City Council Building.

