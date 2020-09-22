Knoxville company creates device that could change in-person gatherings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- A Knoxville business is creating a solution for a global problem with a device that can kill the coronavirus in the air.

John Shanahan, CEO of Ionogen, created a nontoxic natural sanitizer and have taken it a step further to create a humidifier that puts the solution in the air to kill droplets.

“The validation of virucidal efficacy- in simple terms it’s proof that we can kill the virus and how that works,” said Shanahan.

The solution uses an electrical current and a saltwater solution to produce Hypochlorous acid- which forms naturally in the human body, with the same cleaning power of bleach.

“The same solution that you would put your children and let them swim in is the same safe solution that we’re just hanging in the air,” said Shanahan.

The humidifier disperses these droplets covering a room. Shanahan had the solution tested at an independent lab in Gainesville Florida.

“They literally took SARS COVID 2 and they pushed it in there for 30 minutes, about 100,000 times more volume than you’ve ever seen from a cough or a sneeze. We can collect it down below, they take that test and they test the air that’s been touched by the solution is this third-party data documents and proves is that we can take 95.5% of SARS COVID 2, which is what becomes COVID- 19 out of the air,” said Shanahan.

Shanahan said he is crediting this innovation to the brilliant minds in the community.

“This is a can-do let’s create let’s invent in the business climate here specifically created by business leaders and some of the biggest companies in the state exist here,” said Shanahan.

He’s had to hire more people to help with the increased demand for their products and they’re finding ways to manufacture everything in the house.

“95% of what we manufacture is built in this building. By the summer of 2021, we’ll be at 100%. The two things we import from Asia, now will be built here in Knoxville, by Knoxville hands, engineered by Knoxville people,” said Shanahan.

He hopes this device and the promise of the solution could help schools, nursing homes, and sports programs to gather safely and return to normal.

“The damage of the lockdown is becoming greater than the illness itself. We think that we have a way to contribute, not end, we’re not a cure, we can’t stop at all, but we can provide one little sliver that could open this up just a little bit to hopefully give our society a chance to breathe,” said Shanahan.

