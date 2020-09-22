Advertisement

Knoxville company creates device that could change in-person gatherings

Shanahan crediting this innovation to the brilliant minds in the community.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT)- A Knoxville business is creating a solution for a global problem with a device that can kill the coronavirus in the air.

John Shanahan, CEO of Ionogen, created a nontoxic natural sanitizer and have taken it a step further to create a humidifier that puts the solution in the air to kill droplets.

“The validation of virucidal efficacy- in simple terms it’s proof that we can kill the virus and how that works,” said Shanahan.

The solution uses an electrical current and a saltwater solution to produce Hypochlorous acid- which forms naturally in the human body, with the same cleaning power of bleach.

“The same solution that you would put your children and let them swim in is the same safe solution that we’re just hanging in the air,” said Shanahan.

The humidifier disperses these droplets covering a room. Shanahan had the solution tested at an independent lab in Gainesville Florida.

“They literally took SARS COVID 2 and they pushed it in there for 30 minutes, about 100,000 times more volume than you’ve ever seen from a cough or a sneeze. We can collect it down below, they take that test and they test the air that’s been touched by the solution is this third-party data documents and proves is that we can take 95.5% of SARS COVID 2, which is what becomes COVID- 19 out of the air,” said Shanahan.

Shanahan said he is crediting this innovation to the brilliant minds in the community.

“This is a can-do let’s create let’s invent in the business climate here specifically created by business leaders and some of the biggest companies in the state exist here,” said Shanahan.

He’s had to hire more people to help with the increased demand for their products and they’re finding ways to manufacture everything in the house.

“95% of what we manufacture is built in this building. By the summer of 2021, we’ll be at 100%. The two things we import from Asia, now will be built here in Knoxville, by Knoxville hands, engineered by Knoxville people,” said Shanahan.

He hopes this device and the promise of the solution could help schools, nursing homes, and sports programs to gather safely and return to normal.

“The damage of the lockdown is becoming greater than the illness itself. We think that we have a way to contribute, not end, we’re not a cure, we can’t stop at all, but we can provide one little sliver that could open this up just a little bit to hopefully give our society a chance to breathe,” said Shanahan.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville startups compete for $10,000

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Casey Wheeless
Knoxville startups compete for 10,000

News

Three new deaths due to COVID-19 reported in Knox County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Knox County reported three new deaths on Tuesday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Slim Chickens franchise coming to Knoxville

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Slim Chickens franchise is headed to Knoxville!

News

Health officials name Nashville bars among COVID-19 hotspots

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Nashville bars accounted for 114 cases.

Latest News

News

Two new deaths reported at Knox County nursing home after COVID-19 cluster identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
This week, data showed four new deaths at the facilities bringing the total to 47.

News

Medical investigation underway after Tenn. woman falls from five story building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police said they do not believe the woman lived or worked in the building.

News

Kentucky college placed on 72-hour lockdown due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The University of Pikeville in Kentucky is on a 72-hour lockdown due to concerns with the spread COVID-19.

News

Knox County Schools report increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Twenty-five students and 10 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

National

Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The dog was not injured, but was starving and dehydrated, according to the rescuers.

News

Tennesseee named one of America’s least happy states in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee was named as a state with one of the highest shares of adult depression and one of the lowest adequate sleep rates.